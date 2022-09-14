51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC

U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Baldwin and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Breen, 51st Force Support Squadron shelter management team members, discover and assess a simulated trauma victim during a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a base-wide training scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Airmen are trained to perform basic lifesaving techniques known as tactical combat casualty care, which can be used to stabilize trauma victims until medical personnel arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

