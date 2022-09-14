Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC [Image 5 of 8]

    51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Baldwin, 51st Force Support Squadron shelter management team member, applies pressure using tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) methods to a simulated abdominal wound during a base-wide training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. TCCC methods are used to stabilize trauma victims until medical personnel arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 05:56
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    This work, 51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    UXO
    Training Event
    TCCC
    Beverly Midnight
    51st FSS

