51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC

U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Baldwin, 51st Force Support Squadron shelter management team member, applies pressure using tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) methods to a simulated abdominal wound during a base-wide training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. TCCC methods are used to stabilize trauma victims until medical personnel arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

