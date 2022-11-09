20220912-A-VS358-129

2nd Lt. Cameron Holdsworth is pinned his new rank by his fiancé and mother during the Officer Candidate School graduation, held at the Edward Cross Training Center, in Pembroke, NH, Sept 11. Holdsworth will serve as a supply officer with the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion upon completion of the Basic Officer Leadership Course.

