2nd Lt. Cameron Holdsworth is pinned his new rank by his fiancé and mother during the Officer Candidate School graduation, held at the Edward Cross Training Center, in Pembroke, NH, Sept 11. Holdsworth will serve as a supply officer with the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion upon completion of the Basic Officer Leadership Course.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 14:16
|Photo ID:
|7412499
|VIRIN:
|220911-A-VS358-550
|Resolution:
|6187x4145
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20220912-A-VS358-129 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
