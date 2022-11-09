Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning

2nd Lt. Bryce Murdick is pinned his new rank by his sister and mother during the Officer Candidate School graduation, held at the Edward Cross Training Center, in Pembroke, NH, Sept 11. Murick will serve as an intelligence officer with the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion upon completion of the Basic Officer Leadership Course.

