2nd Lt. Nathan Riggs is pinned his new rank by his wife and daughter during the Officer Candidate School graduation, held at the Edward Cross Training Center, in Pembroke, NH, Sept 11. Riggs will serve as a logistics officer with the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion upon completion of the Basic Officer Leadership Course.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 14:16 Photo ID: 7412495 VIRIN: 220911-A-VS358-320 Resolution: 5626x3728 Size: 6.64 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.