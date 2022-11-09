Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning [Image 1 of 8]

    Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Officer Candidate School Class 59 and 64, from New Hampshire and Vermont respectively, take the Oath of Commissioned Officers, after dawning their new ranks of Second Lieutenant during the OCS commissioning ceremony, in Pembroke, NH, Sept 11.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 14:16
    Photo ID: 7412489
    VIRIN: 220911-A-VS358-083
    Resolution: 5523x3600
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning
    Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning
    Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning
    Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning
    Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning
    Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning
    Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning
    20220912-A-VS358-129

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Officer
    Guardsmen
    OCS
    VTARNG
    NHARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT