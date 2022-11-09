2nd Lt. Sean Rochealeau is pinned his new rank by his wife, Jayden, during the Officer Candidate School graduation, held at the Edward Cross Training Center, in Pembroke, NH, Sept 11. Holdsworth will serve as a platoon leader with the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 103rd Field Artillery Regiment, upon completion of the Basic Officer Leadership Course.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 14:16 Photo ID: 7412493 VIRIN: 220911-A-VS358-204 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.84 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.