2nd Lt. Silas Proft is pinned his new rank by his wife, Kathleen, and daughter, Palmer, during the Officer Candidate School graduation, held at the Edward Cross Training Center, in Pembroke, NH, Sept 11. Proft will serve as an intelligence officer 86th Brigade Support Battalion, in Swanton, VT, upon completion of the Basic Officer Leadership Course.

This work, Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.