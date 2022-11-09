2nd Lt. Trevor McMinn is pinned his new rank by his wife and mother during the Officer Candidate School graduation, held at the Edward Cross Training Center, in Pembroke, NH, Sept 11. McMinn will serve as a Platoon Leader with the Delta Company, 86th Brigade Support Battalion, in Swanton, VT, upon completion of the Basic Officer Leadership Course.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 14:16 Photo ID: 7412498 VIRIN: 220911-A-VS358-510 Resolution: 6313x4209 Size: 7.43 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.