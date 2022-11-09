Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning [Image 7 of 8]

    Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Lt. Trevor McMinn is pinned his new rank by his wife and mother during the Officer Candidate School graduation, held at the Edward Cross Training Center, in Pembroke, NH, Sept 11. McMinn will serve as a Platoon Leader with the Delta Company, 86th Brigade Support Battalion, in Swanton, VT, upon completion of the Basic Officer Leadership Course.

    This work, Class 59 and 64 Officer Candidate School Commissioning [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

