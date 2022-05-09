Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert J. Hansen, a standardization and instructor pilot for the 3-124 AHB, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade (shown in the only yellow hard hat), provides support to search and rescue units alongside first responders at ground zero, estimated date of Sept. 14, 2001, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center – New York. Hansen served as an Air Force fire fighter assigned to the 105th Air Wing, New York Air National Guard, while aiding search and rescue during recovery efforts on ground zero and shares his remembrance at the Udairi Landing Zone in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. (courtesy photo, Times Magazine)

Date Taken: 09.05.2022
Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW