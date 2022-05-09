Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11 [Image 3 of 7]

    Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    U.S. Army Sgt. Stephanie Gomez, a non-commissioned officer in current operations for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-142 Aviation Helicopter Battalion, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade (second from the right), poses in parade rest with her cadre following completion of basic training circa 2008. Gomez shares her remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center of New York City, at a flight hangar in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. (courtesy photo, taken circa 2008)

    Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11

