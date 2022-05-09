Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert J. Hansen, a standardization and instructor pilot for the 3-124 AHB, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, shares his remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Udairi Landing Zone in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. Hansen served as an Air Force fire fighter assigned to the 105th Air Wing, New York Air National Guard, while aiding search and rescue during recovery efforts on ground zero. (U.S. Army video still by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon, 36th CAB Public Affairs)

