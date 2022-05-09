Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11 [Image 6 of 7]

    Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Steven Wesolowski 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert J. Hansen, a standardization and instructor pilot for the 3-124 AHB, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, shares his remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Udairi Landing Zone in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. Hansen served as an Air Force fire fighter assigned to the 105th Air Wing, New York Air National Guard, while aiding search and rescue during recovery efforts on ground zero. (U.S. Army video still by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon, 36th CAB Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 14:34
    Photo ID: 7408749
    VIRIN: 220905-A-KM234-147
    Resolution: 2270x1450
    Size: 511.34 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11

    Aviation

    Aviator - Pilot

    #coalition #nyc #worldtradecenter #neverforget #memorial #nationalguard

