Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11

U.S. Army Sgt. Stephanie Gomez, a non-commissioned officer in current operations for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-142nd Aviation Helicopter Battalion, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, shares her remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center of New York City, at a flight hangar in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. (U.S. Army video still by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon, 36th CAB Public Affairs)
|09.05.2022
|09.10.2022 14:34
|7408743
|220905-A-OE086-118
|3160x1860
|803.58 KB
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|0
|0
