U.S. Army Spc. Arthur Allen, a UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief, 15T, for Bravo Company, 3-142nd Aviation Helicopter Battalion, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, shares his remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at a flight hangar in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. (U.S. Army video still by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon, 36th CAB Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 14:34 Photo ID: 7408746 VIRIN: 220905-A-OE086-790 Resolution: 2520x1500 Size: 508.44 KB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.