Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11

U.S. Army Spc. Arthur Allen, a UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief, 15T, for Bravo Company, 3-142nd Aviation Helicopter Battalion, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, is joined by his mother, Michelle, a survivor of the 9/11 World Trade Center collapse. Allen shares his remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at a flight hangar in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. (courtesy photo)
