    Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11 [Image 5 of 7]

    Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Steven Wesolowski 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    U.S. Army Spc. Arthur Allen, a UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief, 15T, for Bravo Company, 3-142nd Aviation Helicopter Battalion, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, is joined by his mother, Michelle, a survivor of the 9/11 World Trade Center collapse. Allen shares his remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at a flight hangar in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 14:34
    Photo ID: 7408748
    VIRIN: 220905-A-KM234-075
    Resolution: 793x790
    Size: 71.58 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Steven Wesolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviation

    Helicopter Crew Chief

    #coalition #nyc #worldtradecenter #neverforget #memorial #nationalguard

