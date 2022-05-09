U.S. Army Sgt. Stephanie Gomez, a non-commissioned officer in current operations for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-142 Aviation Helicopter Battalion, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, poses with a newspaper headline covering the World Trade Center attacks on the same evening of her 12th birthday, Sept. 11, 2001. Gomez shares her remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at a flight hangar in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 14:34 Photo ID: 7408744 VIRIN: 220905-A-KM234-284 Resolution: 2446x1908 Size: 1.59 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Mustang Soldiers stationed abroad remember 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.