A kennel belonging to military working dog Alan sits during a memorial ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. MWD Alan was posthumously presented the meritorious service medal for his dedication to duty to include more than 70,000 search hours, 1,500 vehicle inspections and 400 customs sweeps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 04:32 Photo ID: 7404413 VIRIN: 220908-F-YO204-1096 Resolution: 3735x5597 Size: 2.19 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.