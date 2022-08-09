A kennel belonging to military working dog Alan sits during a memorial ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. MWD Alan was posthumously presented the meritorious service medal for his dedication to duty to include more than 70,000 search hours, 1,500 vehicle inspections and 400 customs sweeps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan
