    Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan [Image 4 of 7]

    Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 8th Security Forces squadron stand at attention during the playing of TAPS during a memorial ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. Military working dog Alan worked alongside nine handlers while working to epitomize Kunsan's "defend the base" contingency capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    8th Fighter Wing
    MWD
    Wolf Pack
    Military Working Dog
    8th Security Forces Squadron

