Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan

Members from the 8th Security Forces squadron stand at attention during the playing of TAPS during a memorial ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. Military working dog Alan worked alongside nine handlers while working to epitomize Kunsan's "defend the base" contingency capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

