Military working dog Ricky sniffs a kennel belonging to MWD Alan during a memorial ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. MWD Alan served as a dual-purpose intruder and narcotics detection dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 04:32
|Photo ID:
|7404412
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-YO204-1084
|Resolution:
|5112x3499
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan
