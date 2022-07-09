Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan

    Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat | A kennel belonging to military working dog Alan sits during a memorial ceremony on...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.07.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Last month, the Wolf Pack said goodbye to Military Working Dog Alan. While the MWD section does their best to adopt working dogs out to dedicated families after their retirement, Alan's health declined, the extremely difficult decision was made to end his pain and send him over the rainbow bridge.

    The 8th Security Forces squadron hosted a memorial ceremony to properly send-off Alan on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. During his 9-year military career, he served as a dual-purpose intruder and narcotics detection dog; conducting more than 70,000 search hours, 1,500 vehicle inspections and 400 customs sweeps.


    Thank you, Alan, for your service and your dedication to Kunsan Air Base’s contingency capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 04:32
    Story ID: 428795
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan
    Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan
    Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan
    Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan
    Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan
    Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan
    Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    MWD
    Wolf Pack
    Military Working Dog
    8th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT