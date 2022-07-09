Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan

Last month, the Wolf Pack said goodbye to Military Working Dog Alan. While the MWD section does their best to adopt working dogs out to dedicated families after their retirement, Alan's health declined, the extremely difficult decision was made to end his pain and send him over the rainbow bridge.



The 8th Security Forces squadron hosted a memorial ceremony to properly send-off Alan on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. During his 9-year military career, he served as a dual-purpose intruder and narcotics detection dog; conducting more than 70,000 search hours, 1,500 vehicle inspections and 400 customs sweeps.





Thank you, Alan, for your service and your dedication to Kunsan Air Base’s contingency capabilities.

