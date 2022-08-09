Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan

Military working dog Nex sniffs a kennel belonging to MWD Alan during a memorial ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. Military working dogs train daily in different scenarios to remain ready for contingency capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

Date Taken: 09.08.2022, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat