Military working dog Nex sniffs a kennel belonging to MWD Alan during a memorial ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. Military working dogs train daily in different scenarios to remain ready for contingency capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 04:32
|Photo ID:
|7404411
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-YO204-1080
|Resolution:
|5750x3641
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT