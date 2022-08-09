A meritorious service medal for military working dog Alan rests on a table during a memorial ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. Members of the 8th Security Forces Squadron attended the ceremony to pay their respects to Alan who served as an MWD for nine years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 04:32 Photo ID: 7404407 VIRIN: 220908-F-YO204-1005 Resolution: 6096x4234 Size: 2.75 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.