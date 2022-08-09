Lt. Col. Jesse Goens, 8th Security Forces commander, prepares to posthumously present military working dog Alan a meritorious service medal during a memorial ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. MWD Alan was presented the MSM for his achievements over his nine-year career to include more than 70,000 search hours, 1,500 vehicle inspections and 400 customs sweeps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan
