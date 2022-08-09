Wolf Pack says final farewell to MWD Alan

Lt. Col. Jesse Goens, 8th Security Forces commander, prepares to posthumously present military working dog Alan a meritorious service medal during a memorial ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. MWD Alan was presented the MSM for his achievements over his nine-year career to include more than 70,000 search hours, 1,500 vehicle inspections and 400 customs sweeps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

