Tactical Command and Control goes mobile at Osan

Col. Scott Morgan, 607th Air Support Operations Group (ASOG) commander and Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base brief Col. Lee, Dae Ok ASO Wing, Air Support Coordination Center, commander, on command and control contingency operations at Yongin Army Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2022. The 607th ASOG is primarily responsible for supporting the Korean Theater Air Control System by maintaining ground radar sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

