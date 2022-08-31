Airmen assigned to the 621st Air Control Squadron set up their mobile tactical command and control (C2) vehicle at Yongin Army Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2022. The 621st ACS integrated with Tactical Air Control Party Airmen and Materials Maintenance Squadron Airmen from the 607th Air Support Operations Group to share information and compare communication platforms to improve their mobile tactical C2 vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 03:22 Photo ID: 7404360 VIRIN: 220831-F-NX702-1003 Resolution: 5030x3025 Size: 11.05 MB Location: YONGIN ARMY BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Command and Control goes mobile at Osan [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.