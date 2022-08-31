Tactical Command and Control goes mobile at Osan

Capt. Cory Yslas, 621st Air Control Squadron chief of weapons and tactics connects an ultra high frequency antenna in the bed of a mobile tactical command and control (C2) vehicle at Yongin Army Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2022. The 621st ACS mobile tactical C2 vehicle aims to expedite C2 operations while on the move. This enables the ability to integrate beyond line of sight and line of data into a unified common operational picture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Location: YONGIN ARMY BASE, KR