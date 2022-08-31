Tactical Command and Control goes mobile at Osan

Senior Airman Jonas Cole, 621st Air Control Squadron cyber systems operations technician, connects ultra high frequency radios, in a mobile tactical command and control (C2) vehicle at Yongin Army Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2022. The 621st ACS mobile tactical C2 vehicle will allow the execution of Agile Combat Employment at austere locations while integrating directly with the 607th Air Support Operations Group, 607th Air Operations Center and the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

