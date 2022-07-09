Tactical Command and Control goes mobile at Osan

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dwane Young | Capt. Cory Yslas, 621st Air Control Squadron chief of weapons and tactics connects an...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Dwane Young | Capt. Cory Yslas, 621st Air Control Squadron chief of weapons and tactics connects an ultra high frequency antenna in the bed of a mobile tactical command and control (C2) vehicle at Yongin Army Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2022. The 621st ACS mobile tactical C2 vehicle aims to expedite C2 operations while on the move. This enables the ability to integrate beyond line of sight and line of data into a unified common operational picture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young) see less | View Image Page

For the past month, Airmen from Osan’s 621st Air Control Squadron have been traveling across the Korean peninsula testing their mobile tactical command and control (C2) vehicle to inch it closer to becoming fully operational.



On Aug. 31, 2022, they continued their testing and troubleshooting at Yongin Army Base, integrating with Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen and Materials Maintenance Squadron (MMS) Airmen from the 607th Air Support Operations Group.



“We are integrating with the TACPs and MMS Airmen to refine our processes and to work out kinks in the mobile system,” said Capt. Cory Yslas, 621st Air Control Squadron chief of weapons and tactics. “We want to offer the maximum C2 capabilities possible while mobile.”



The vehicle is intended to conduct tactical C2 functions in the event that operating bases are compromised, while also making operations more agile in a degraded combat environment.



“Being mobile is critical to make us more dynamic and survivable against enemy threats,” said Capt. Elizabeth McLamb, 621st Air Control Squadron air battle manager. “It means we are able to disperse Agile Combat Employment against any adversary on any terrain.”



The 621st ACS’s mobile C2 vehicle is Osan’s response to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) policy aimed to modernize C2 across the joint force.



Currently one of the top priorities for the DOD, JADC2 acknowledges that future conflicts against near peer adversaries will require fast action and even faster decisions. It aims to synchronize the services and their communication platforms to improve sharing of critical battlefield information.



“JADC2 has been evolving from concept to policy and now units like ours are in the trial and testing phase to make this policy operational,” said Yslas. “We are currently fully mobile, and our goal is to be fully operational for our Combined Force Training exercise with ROK in November.”