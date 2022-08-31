Tactical Command and Control goes mobile at Osan

Airmen assigned to the 621st Air Control Squadron simulate mobile command and control (C2) from a vehicle at Yongin Army Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2022. The 621st ACS conducted tests of their mobile tactical C2 vehicle and its capabilities across the Korean peninsula throughout the month of August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

