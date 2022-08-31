Tactical Command and Control goes mobile at Osan

U.S Marine Corps. Sgt. Jaden Mensalvas, intelligence analyst, and Senior Airman Jonas Cole, 621st Air Control Squadron cyber systems operations technician, mount a computer screen in a mobile tactical command and control (C2) vehicle at Yongin Army Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2022. The 621st achieves command and control of joint air operations by conducting surveillance identification, weapons control, battle management and theater communications data link. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

