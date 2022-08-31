Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Command and Control goes mobile at Osan [Image 2 of 7]

    Tactical Command and Control goes mobile at Osan

    YONGIN ARMY BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S Marine Corps. Sgt. Jaden Mensalvas, intelligence analyst, and Senior Airman Jonas Cole, 621st Air Control Squadron cyber systems operations technician, mount a computer screen in a mobile tactical command and control (C2) vehicle at Yongin Army Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2022. The 621st achieves command and control of joint air operations by conducting surveillance identification, weapons control, battle management and theater communications data link. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    This work, Tactical Command and Control goes mobile at Osan [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

