459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise

Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Vidato, 459th Airlift Squadron instructor flight engineer, assists Tokyo Metropolitan Government personal with a box of simulated humanitarian aid during a disaster preparedness and response drill at Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, Japan, Sept. 3, 2022. To further build upon the partnership with the TMG, the 459th is planning to participate in more disaster relief training in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 02:12 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP