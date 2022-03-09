Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Vidato, 459th Airlift Squadron instructor flight engineer, opens a box of simulated humanitarian aid prior to takeoff for a Tokyo Metropolitan Government hosted disaster preparedness and response drill at Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, Japan, Sept. 3, 2022. This training allows the 459th AS to better integrate with the Government of Japan and respond faster during a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 02:12 Photo ID: 7404338 VIRIN: 220903-F-KW102-1026 Resolution: 7355x4903 Size: 1.42 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.