    459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise

    459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Vidato, 459th Airlift Squadron instructor flight engineer, waves goodbye after delivering simulated humanitarian aid during a Tokyo Metropolitan Government hosted disaster preparedness and response drill at Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, Japan, Sept. 3, 2022. The U.S. Army and Navy, as well as the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, participated alongside the 459th AS to ensure mission readiness in the event of a real-world disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022
    Photo ID: 7404344
    VIRIN: 220903-F-KW102-1197
    Resolution: 7377x4918
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise, by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise

