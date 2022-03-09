Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Vidato, 459th Airlift Squadron instructor flight engineer, waves goodbye after delivering simulated humanitarian aid during a Tokyo Metropolitan Government hosted disaster preparedness and response drill at Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, Japan, Sept. 3, 2022. The U.S. Army and Navy, as well as the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, participated alongside the 459th AS to ensure mission readiness in the event of a real-world disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 02:12 Photo ID: 7404344 VIRIN: 220903-F-KW102-1197 Resolution: 7377x4918 Size: 2.19 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.