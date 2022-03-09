459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise

A 459th Airlift Squadron crew performs a flight check on a UH-1N Iroquois prior to take off for a Tokyo Metropolitan Government hosted disaster preparedness and response drill at Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, Japan, Sept. 3, 2022. This training allows the 459th AS to better integrate with the Government of Japan and respond faster during a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

