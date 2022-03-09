Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise

    459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A 459th Airlift Squadron crew performs a flight check on a UH-1N Iroquois prior to take off for a Tokyo Metropolitan Government hosted disaster preparedness and response drill at Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, Japan, Sept. 3, 2022. This training allows the 459th AS to better integrate with the Government of Japan and respond faster during a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 02:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise, by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    459th Airlift Squadron
    Tokyo Metropolitan Government
    TMG
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    UH-1N Iroquois

