Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Vidato, 459th Airlift Squadron instructor flight engineer, adds supplies to a box of simulated humanitarian aid prior to takeoff for a Tokyo Metropolitan Government hosted disaster preparedness and response drill at Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, Japan, Sept. 3, 2022. Taking off from Yokota Air Base, the 459th utilized a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter to deliver mock humanitarian aid after a simulated natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 02:12 Photo ID: 7404339 VIRIN: 220903-F-KW102-1048 Resolution: 7852x5235 Size: 2.57 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.