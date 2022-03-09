459th Airlift Squadron aids in local exercise

Capt. Matthew Helm, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N Iroquois pilot, navigates around Tokyo for a Tokyo Metropolitan Government hosted disaster preparedness and response drill at Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, Japan, Sept. 3, 2022. The U.S. Army and Navy, as well as the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, participated alongside the 459th AS to ensure mission readiness in the event of a real-world disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

