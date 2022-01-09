Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise

A U.S. Airman from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepares an F-15C Eagle for take off during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. PB22 is the latest in long standing, multilateral exercises designed to enhance participating countries’ air operations. This year, 17 nations are participating in PB22, and is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

