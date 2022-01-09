Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepares an F-15C Eagle for take off during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. PB22 is the latest in long standing, multilateral exercises designed to enhance participating countries’ air operations. This year, 17 nations are participating in PB22, and is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 23:13
    Photo ID: 7404205
    VIRIN: 220901-F-DB163-2029
    Resolution: 5988x3880
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT