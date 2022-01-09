Senior Airman Edwin Guerrero, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-15C Eagle during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Air operations were conducted in northern Australia over the exercise period with forces predominantly based at RAAF Darwin and RAAF Tindal, hosting up to 2,500 personnel and 100 aircraft from around the world, combining efforts to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 23:13 Photo ID: 7404197 VIRIN: 220901-F-DB163-2131 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 931.08 KB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.