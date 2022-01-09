Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise [Image 1 of 9]

    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles are parked during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Pitch Black began in 1981 and was initially limited to Australian participation until 1983, the U.S. being the first international participant. With the goal of enhancing combat readiness and interoperability between the partner nations, many participants have joined Pitch Black since then, this year being the first year the Republic of Korea Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and German Air Force fully participated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 23:13
    Photo ID: 7404192
    VIRIN: 220901-F-DB163-2018
    Resolution: 5894x3922
    Size: 615.41 KB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise
    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT