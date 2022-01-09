U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles are parked during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Pitch Black began in 1981 and was initially limited to Australian participation until 1983, the U.S. being the first international participant. With the goal of enhancing combat readiness and interoperability between the partner nations, many participants have joined Pitch Black since then, this year being the first year the Republic of Korea Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and German Air Force fully participated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 23:13 Photo ID: 7404192 VIRIN: 220901-F-DB163-2018 Resolution: 5894x3922 Size: 615.41 KB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.