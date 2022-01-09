Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise [Image 4 of 9]

    Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Baylee Koke, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, waits to marshal an F-15C Eagle during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Air operations were conducted in northern Australia over the exercise period with forces predominantly based at RAAF Darwin and RAAF Tindal, hosting up to 2,500 personnel and 100 aircraft from around the world, combining efforts to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 23:13
