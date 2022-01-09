Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle taxis before take off during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Pitch Black 22 is a model opportunity for expanding engagements with allies and partners across the globe, demonstrating the resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

