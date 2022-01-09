Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise

Senior Airman Edwin Guerrero, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-15C Eagle during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Approximately 110 U.S. Airmen from the Pacific Air Forces participated in PB22, the RAAF Chief of Air Force’s biennial capstone international engagement activity with forces drawn from a wide range of regional, coalition and allied nations. This year, 17 nations participated in PB22 from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

