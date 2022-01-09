Pitch Black 2022 concludes international interoperability exercise

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles are parked during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. The exercise focused on the tactical execution of Large Force Employment Offensive Counter Air and Counter Land operations in a multi-national coalition environment to enhance interoperability among the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

