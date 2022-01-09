U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raquez Kelly-Jones, 18th OSS aircrew flight equipment journeyman, cleans night vision goggles during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Aircrew flight equipment technicians manage, perform, and schedule inspections, maintenance, and adjustments of assigned AFE, Aircrew Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, associated supplies, and inventories assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 23:12 Photo ID: 7404188 VIRIN: 220901-F-DB163-1127 Resolution: 5418x3604 Size: 785.08 KB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.