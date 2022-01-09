18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raquez Kelly-Jones, 18th OSS aircrew flight equipment journeyman, cleans AFE during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. More than 2,500 personnel and 100 aircraft from around the world operated from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal to conduct air operations in northern Australia, combine efforts to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability within Exercise Pitch Black 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

