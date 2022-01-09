18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022

A 67th Fighter Squadron helmet visor cover is displayed during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Pitch Black 22 is a model opportunity for expanding engagements with allies and partners across the globe, and demonstrates the resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
