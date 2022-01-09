U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Cea, 18th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, prepares AFE before flying operations during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Pitch Black 22 is a model opportunity for expanding engagements with allies and partners across the globe, and demonstrates the resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 23:14 Photo ID: 7404185 VIRIN: 220901-F-DB163-1048 Resolution: 5970x3972 Size: 1.08 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.