U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Cea, 18th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, inventories AFE assets during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. AFE technicians manage, perform, and schedule inspections, maintenance, and adjustments of assigned AFE, Aircrew Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, associated supplies, and inventories assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 23:14 Photo ID: 7404184 VIRIN: 220901-F-DB163-1031 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.02 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.