18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Cea, 18th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, prepares AFE before flying operations during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. Supervisors in AFE like Cea conduct aircrew continuation training, instruct aircrews on equipment use, operation, and capabilities, and provide aircrew techniques to ensure the survivability of those who utilize AFE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

