Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022 [Image 2 of 8]

    18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raquez Kelly-Jones, 18th OSS aircrew flight equipment journeyman, operates a Joint Combined Aircrew System Tester during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022. More than 2,500 personnel and 100 aircraft from around the world operated from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal to conduct air operations in northern Australia, combine efforts to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability within Exercise Pitch Black 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 23:14
    Photo ID: 7404183
    VIRIN: 220901-F-DB163-1023
    Resolution: 5892x3920
    Size: 877.38 KB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022
    18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022
    18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022
    18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022
    18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022
    18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022
    18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022
    18 OSS sAFEguards Pitch Black 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFE
    aircrew flight equipment
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT